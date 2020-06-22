Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two security forces personnel including a Pak Army Captain embraced martyrdom as terrorists attacked a patrolling party near North Waziristan and South Waziristan boundary, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate said yesterday.

According to the ISPR, the incident took place five kilometres southeast of Ghariom. The military’s media wing also said that the terrorists fired at security forces’ patrolling party in Ghariom. “In the exchange of fires Captain Sabih and Sepoy Naveed embraced martyrdom, while two soldiers got injured,” it added.

During this encounter, a terrorist was also killed

Later, a terrorists’ compound was also cleared, said the ISPR. On May 19, 7 paramilitary troops were martyred in two separate terrorist attacks in Balochistan, which took place more than a week after a similar deadly attack on security forces near the Pak-Iran border.