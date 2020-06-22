Share:

KANDHKOT - Two children, hailing from Zulfiqar Shah area of Kashmore, drowned into a canal on Sunday.

According to reports, seven-year-old Sadaqat Ali and six-year-old Sudheer Khokhar were playing with other children near their house that suddenly their feet slipped into Guddu Beghari Feeder near Kashmore.

A large number of people, including parents and relatives of the children and local villagers rushed to the spot, dived into the water to trace the children, but in vain.

Local people have complained that neither any official nor diver from the district administration had visited site of the incident so far, leaving them to fish out the bodies of the children on their own. No case was registered till the filing of this news. It is to be mentioned here that drowning is one of the leading cause of accidental deaths among the minor children of Kashmore district, especially in Tangwani, Karampur and Ghouspur.