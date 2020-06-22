Share:

MIRPURKHAS - On the recommendations of district health office (DHO), the district administration has decided to put those areas, where the number of coronavirus cases are on the rise, under strict lockdown for a period of 10 days. Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zahid Hussain Memon on Sunday ordered sealing of areas of the Municipal Committee Limit PM Colony, Ayub Nagar and Adam Town (ward no 20 and ward no 23) for ten days from midnight of June 21 (Sunday) and June 22.

The orders by the deputy commissioner have alarmed residents of these areas.