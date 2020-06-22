Share:

LAHORE - As many as 60 more COVID-19 patients died in Punjab on Sunday, taking the death toll to 1,407.

At the same time, as many as 1,523 new cases were also reported from across the province, raising the number of COVID-19 patients in the province to 65,739.

Meanwhile, former Punjab health minister Dr Tahir Ali Javaid was admitted to Jinnah Hospital on Sunday following deterioration in his health conditions. He was tested positive for COVID-19 about three days back.

So far 545 casualties have been confirmed from Lahore, 266 Rawalpindi, 132 Faisalabad, 105 Multan, 57 Gujranwala, 52 Sialkot, 36 Rahim Yar Khan, 31 each from Gujrat and Bahawalpur, 22 Sargodha, 16 Sheikhupura, 14 each from Mianwali and Dera Ghazi Khan and Sheikhupura, 10 each from Sahiwal and Kasur, eight each from Nankana Sahib and Muzaffargarh, six Toba Tek Singh, five each from Attock, Okara and Hafizabad, four each from Lodhran and Chiniot, three each from Jhang, Bhakkar and Jhelum, two each from Rajanpur, Narowal, Bahawalnagar, Khushab and Vehari, one each from Khanewal and Pakpattan and none from Chakwal, Layyah and Mandi Bahauddin.

So far 33,811 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed from Lahore, 5,412 Rawalpindi, 4,485 Faisalabad, 4,379 Multan, 2,973 Gujranwala, 1,788 Sialkot, 1,614 Gujrat, 1,158 Dera Ghazi Khan, 1,068 Bahawalpur, 856 Rahim Yar Khan, 837 Sheikhupura, 817 Sargodha, 756 Muzaffargarh, 507 Hafizabad, 495 Kasur, 457 Sahiwal, 408 Toba Tek Singh, 364 Jhelum, 362 Vehari, 324 Bahawalnagar, 297 Layyah, 287 Attock, 283 Nankana Sahib, 273 Lodhran, 249 Mianwali, 247 Mandi Bahauddin, 233 Jhang, 213 Khanewal, 210 Chiniot, 209 Okara, 189 Narowal, 183 Khushab, 180 Bhakkar, 125 Rajanpur, 124 Pakpattan and 66 Chakwal.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 Shiite devotees, who had returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 62,869 ordinary citizens, who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 417,271 tests have been conducted in the province, which had led to the detection of 65,739 cases.

He said that 20,429 cases had been reported from 31-45 years of age group while as many as 19,038 cases had been reported from 16-30 years of age group.

He said that lowest number of cases, 1,140, had been reported from the age group of 75 years and above.

He said that 18,692 patients have recovered and returned home, 1,407 had died, while 45,640 were isolated at their homes or under treatment at different quarantine centers and health facilities.