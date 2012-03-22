KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami former legislators on Wednesday demanded the government to make a comprehensive pre-monsoon plan to cope with any emergency situation, saying that the environmental experts have forecast downpour in Sindh.

Former MPs including Muzaffar Ahmed Hashmi, Laiq Khan, Nasarullah Khan Shajee, Hameedullah Khan, and Kulsoom Nizmani in their joint statement demanded rain emergency plan to protect the lives and valuables of the people of Sindh.

They said that the people were suffering from the disastrous situation since last two years because of floods. “Government should adopt a comprehensive strategy to meet such challenges.” They underlined the need to repair or construct the drainage nullahs in Interior Sindh and Karachi.