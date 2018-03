QUETTA: President BNP-Mengal Sardar Akthar Mengal will return to Pakistan on March 25 and a meeting of the party’s central committee will be held in Karachi. Party sources disclosed this on Thursday, saying Mengal will be in Pakistan on March 25 after ending his self-exile. “The central committee meeting has also been summoned in Karachi on March 26 which will be chaired by the party president,” they said.