A man allegedly threw acid on his mother-in-law and brother-in-law on Tuesday night over domestic dispute.

As per details, Basharat Ali got married to Faiqa daughter of Taj Muhammad resident of village Sukhpur.

A few months earlier, a dispute over some domestic issue took place between the two families when Faiqa approached the court to get the decree of dissolution of marriage against her husband Basharat Ali.

On Tuesday night, Basharat came to his in-laws and expressed the desire to reconcile with his wife Faiqa but she refused to compromise with him.

On this, Basharat got enraged and threw acid on mother-in-law Nusarat Bibi and brother-in-law Hasan. Both were immediately taken to local hospital but the doctors have referred them to Lahore due to their critical condition.

The Dipalpur Sadar police have registered a case under section 324 and 336-B of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and started investigation.