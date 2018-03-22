SIALKOT-Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested as many as 24 Pakistanis deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot international airport.

FIA Divisional Deputy Director Mufakhar Adeel said that these accused had gone to Turkey illegally, and the Turkish authorities deported for illegally entering Turkish territory. He said that FIA had sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.

VISIT: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Tariq Bajwa will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) today. SCCI Vice President Abid Ahmed Khawaja said that SBP governor will discuss the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI here.