KASUR- A 10-year-old boy was abducted, stabbed in the stomach and was thrown at a deserted place in critical condition by unidentified accused at Rausa Tibba here the other day.

According to Chunian police, Iqbal, 10, son of Ismail went missing from his house and was found being stabbed in the belly at a deserted place outside the village. The police shifted the boy to hospital for treatment and launched investigation for arrest of the suspects.