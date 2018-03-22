Lahore-The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced a grant of US dollars 300,000 for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

“The AFC sanctioned US dollars 300,000 on the request of the PFF for repair and reconstruction of the PFF House Lahore, which had been badly damaged during three years of illegal occupation,” said the PFF in a press release.

The PFF said that the AFC would be sending its consultant within a week to assess the damage and initiate tender process. “The AFC also approved another infrastructure project for the PFF within the current cycle,” it added. But the PFF also clarified that it was not a goal project and its details would be revealed soon.

AFC president Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, while warmly congratulating the PFF president, reiterated his strong resolve to abide by the Statutes and expressed his unwavering support to PFF in rebuilding its football.

AFC EXCO members, representing the whole football family of Asia, not only congratulated the PFF president but also pledged their all kind of support to the development of football in Pakistan. AFC EXCO admired the firm stance of PFF president he kept throughout the struggling 3 years to stamp the authority of PFF and FIFA Statutes.

Faisal thanked the AFC president and the EXCO members for the approval of this special grant to bring the PFF Headquarters back in its old shape and splendor. “The signature building of PFF Headquarters was in real bad shape when we took it back from the administrator few days back,” he said and added: “Our first job was to make it functional and bring its glory back.”

The PFF president had recently revealed that after the PFF reinstated that a private company had estimated Rs 0.33 million were required for PFF Headquarters rehabilitation. “We have limited resources and we can choose to reopen the closed football fields and announce football activities or spend the money to get the PFF Headquarters repaired.” The football family has largely praised yet another achievement by Faisal Saleh Hayat for Pakistan football.

PFF president Faisal Saleh Hayat meets AFC chief Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa at AFC Exco meeting.