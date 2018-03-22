KANDHKOT - Pakistan Army on Wednesday organised a free medical camp at civil hospital in Kandhkot.

According to details, two days mega free medical camp was arranged by Pak Army. The camp was inaugurated by General Officer Commanding (GOC) Major General Zafurrallah Khan.

A joint team of the army and civil administration conducted free consultations and checkups in cardiology, gynecology, surgery, ENT, pediatrics, orthopedics, dermatology, urology and others.

Whereas free of cost medicines were also provided to the people. Around 2,800 patients of Kandhkot, Kashmore, Tangwani, Ghouspur, Karampur, Guddu and its adjoining areas benefited from the free medical camp.

Health Secretary Fazulallah Pechuho and Additional Secretary Rehan Balouch also visited the camp. Citizens of Kashmore was highly appreciative, welcomed with warmly specially thanked to Pak Army for organising a medical camp in the remote areas of Sindh.

NA SEAT DEMANDED

Hundreds of people from all walks of life including political workers, social activists, traders, civil society and common citizens took out a protest rally against dropping of the National Assembly seat of Kashmore here on Wednesday.

According to details, a large number of people recorded their protest against wrongly delimitation and dropping of NA seat. Rally was led by Ehsan-ur-Rahman Khan Mazari Member of National Assembly and others.

Addressing on the occasion, MNA Ehsan said there is binary population of the district as compare to previous census while the NA seat was decreased they asked is there law of jungle?

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan has shown dual policy in dropping National Assembly seat in Kashmore even in other areas of country MNA seats were allocated at lowest population which is clearly injustice with the people of Kashmore.

They warned if it will not be resolved the protest would be extended across Kashmore.

They demanded from Supreme Court and election commission chief to take a notice of this matter and also its restoration.