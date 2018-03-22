DADU : Dadu ASP Aneel Hyder said: “We have to make strong relations with citizens so that we will control crime in district.” He expressed his views during a press conference at his office on Wednesday. He said “We will succeed to make peaceful district from robbers and dacoits with the help of police and citizens.

The ASP said that he is trying his level best to fill up gap between the police and citizens, in this regard two reporting centers were established to provide benefits to the citizens with dignity and honour, who were avoiding for registrations their complains at police stations.

Aneel launched a campaign against the unregistered and theft vehicles including the illegal usage of government number plates in the private vehicles, fancy number plates, black or printed glasses.

He appealed the citizens to cooperate with police to register their unregistered vehicles before April.

GOVT FAILS TO DELIVER

Dadu former Pakistan Tahreek Insaf ladies wing president Syeda Saughat said the present government had failed miserably on both external and internal fronts.

Speaking during a press conference at her house in Jagatabad Muhallah on Wednesday, she said the corruption had shaken the country and urged the apex court to take cognisance of the situation and take action against those who had plundered the national wealth.

She demanded the position of country have been worse due to looting the nation's money and corrupt rulers are filling their pockets. She said that the PTI will solve the problems of masses and Imran Khan will change the fate of Pakistan’s nation.