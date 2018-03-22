Batik Workshop concludes at FJWU

Rawalpindi: The concluding ceremony of a Batik Workshop was held at the Department of Fine Arts, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Wednesday.

FJWU organized two days Batik Workshop in collaboration with the Indonesian Embassy. Vice Chancellor FJWU Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir said that it’s a great channel of communication between Indonesia and Pakistan, and she thanked the Counsellor of Indonesian Embassy Mr. Deny Tri Basuki for sharing the cultural heritage of Indonesia and its beautiful experience with the participants. The Counsellor said that the workshop was aimed at introducing Batik techniques and to promote the art, culture and entertainment industry of Indonesia in Pakistan. He also thanked the Vice Chancellor FJWU Dr. Samina Amin Qadir for giving a chance to the Indonesian Embassy for organising the workshop.

Guests for the Closing Ceremony included The Counsellor of Indonesian Embassy Mr. Deny Tri Basuki, spouse of Indonesian Ambassador Rita S. Amri and Dean of Science and Technology Dr. Uzaira Rafique .Ms Forma, Mr. Koswara and Mr. Kusuma were the Indonesian trainers and Mr.Nadeem was the coordinator the from the Indonesian Embassy.

At the end of ceremony, the Spouse of Indonesian Ambassador; Rita S Amri distributed certificates among the students.–Israr Ahmed

Musical Night tomorrow at PNCA

ISLAMABAD: A Musical Night will be held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in connection with Pakistan Day celebration on March 23. Renowned artists from Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir would perform at the musical night.

The singers set to perform at the musical night include Akhtar Chanal, Fazal Jutt, Nowsheen Qayum and Bagh Chand Lakhani.

Nazir Gul, Niaz, Rizwana Khan, Muhammad Dance group and Anwar Dance group will also be performing at the event. Folk artists will present various famous national songs on the occasion. Director General PNCA, Syed Jamal Shah said that the celebration of Pakistan Day reflects the vigour of the nation, adding that the programmes would be inclusive of different segments of the society.

He said that Pakistani and Turkish singers, instrumentalists and performers will also take part in the mega musical night. The culture of all federating units will be presented to showcase the harmony and diversity of all parts of the country, he informed.–APP

Chinese doctors to perform liver transplant surgeries

ISLAMABAD: A team of Chinese liver transplant surgeons on Wednesday agreed to operate patients at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for liver transplantation. The visiting team also agreed to train the relevant staff including surgeons, nurses, paramedical and anaesthesia staff of the hospital. A detailed meeting was held here between the team of Chinese doctors and the PIMS administration including the head of surgical department Prof Dr Tanveer in this regard. The hospital administration has chalked out a plan and Gastroenterology and Surgical departments have been asked to make a list of patients who are in need of a liver transplant. The delegation visited OPDs, emergency department and operation theatres. The delegation also met the Executive Director PIMS Dr Amjad Mehmood and Joint Executive Director PIMS Dr Ejaz Qadeer.–APP