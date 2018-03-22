KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has vowed to foil the attempts by PML-N government to sell national carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and country’s largest industrial mega-corporation complex Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and asked government to shelve privatization of these state units forthwith.

PPP Chairman was presiding over a meeting of the party leaders at Bilawal House on Wednesday. Those attended the meeting included PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, former Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, PPP Karachi Division President and Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani and Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PIA and PSM are owned by the people of Pakistan, who won’t allow to put these national assets under the hammer in a dubious manner through “buy one and get one free” Package.

He further said that it was height of dishonesty that a Prime Minister who is running his private airline in profits and capturing the market and routes of national carrier was adamant to sell out PIA.

Likewise, Nawaz Sharif and his family were running his personal steel mills in big profit at home and abroad were deliberately dragging Pakistan Steel Mills to the verge collapse to form their personal steel cartel.

The PPP chairman asked the PPP leaders to raise voice against the so-called privatisation of both PIA and PSM at every forum and expressed complete solidarity with employees of these state corporations.