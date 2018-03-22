LOS ANGELES - Britney Spears is Kenzo’s newest campaign model. The 36-year-old singer agreed to front the label’s La Collection Momento for - which is a nostalgic tribute to the debut of Kenzo Jeans in 1986 - after being approached by Kenzo’s creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon. Britney knew immediately she wanted to be part of it because it is such a ‘’youthful’’ and fun collection, although she admits she has less than fond memories of her own fashion choices as a kid growing up in the 80. Speaking to Vogue, Britney said: ‘’I used to wear big bows on top of my head.”

I mean, ugly was the way to go in the ‘80s it was all just completely obnoxious - but there was also something so refreshing about that and the fact that we didn’t care what anyone thought about our clothes ... This collection is very youthful. We had fun on set, even though it was a bit weird for me at first. I am used to shooting in a studio or a small space, and this was on the street. We were out there and I had really promiscuous clothes on, which felt odd, but, of course, on film it turned out to be really cool.’’

And although the ‘Gimme More’ hitmaker is known for her risque stage outfits, Britney insists her approach to fashion is much more conservative now her sons, Sean, 12 and 11-year-old Jayden, 11 - whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline - are older.

She said: ‘’It’s tricky because as a mother, you don’t take as much risk with your style, I think when I was younger I took so many risks and really went for it. There was no planning what I wore, and it was like, okay, I am just going to put on the most outrageous thing. I think as a mother you hold back from that out of fear of embarrassing your kids and out of respect for them.’’

But Britney - who finished her Las Vegas residency in December - makes sure her children are able to express themselves as they grow up and ‘’do their own thing’’, and she admits their clashing outfit choices inspire her to care less about what people think.

She explained: ‘’[Watching my kids is] intoxicating because you are like, you know what? I’m not going to care what I wear today. As a mother, I used to be very strict about what they wore, but, at this point, they are growing up and becoming their own people. I want them to do their own thing - I respect that.’’