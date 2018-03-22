ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet on Wednesday formed a committee to review the names of the people on the exit control list, according to an official statement.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, considered a summary for placement and deletion of names on the ECL and constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine the cases, the statement said.

“The committee will propose the rules for the addition and removal of the names on the ECL, which will later be reviewed and approved by the federal cabinet,” the statement added.

The committee will be chaired by Minister for Law and Justice Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk.

Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Law Barrister Zafarullah Khan will be part of the committee.

The interior ministry had earlier sent names of more than 600 people to the prime minister for consideration in the cabinet meeting.

These people had been on the ECL since August 2016.

Sources said the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name could be added to the ECL, if recommended by the committee.

“His name may be officially placed on the ECL or otherwise [not placed] by the committee. A final decision will be taken soon,” said a participant of the meeting.

Sharif and his family members are facing corruption cases filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau.

The opposition parties have been pressing the government to stop Sharif and his family from flying abroad as they could well be convicted by the courts.

The meeting ratified the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet in its meeting held on March 7.

Decisions of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases held on March 15 were also approved.

The cabinet approved Deep Sea Fishing Licensing Policy 2018 and the National Food Security Policy.

The federal cabinet approved transfer of three subjects, —- National College of Arts at Lahore and Rawalpindi, Pakistan chairs abroad and selection of scholars against Pakistan chairs abroad by the Special Selection Board from the Cabinet Division to Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

Proposals for nomination of directors for the Board of Pak Arab Refinery Limited and Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation were also approved.

The cabinet approved appointments of presiding officer, Special Court (Offences in Banks-II) Lahore, Judge Special Courts (Central-II and III) Lahore, judge Special Courts (Central) Rawalpindi, extension in deputation period of member Technical, Customs Appellate Tribunal, Bench-II, Lahore, and signing of memorandum of understanding between China and Pakistan in the field of forestry.

The meeting also approved signing of MoU for the establishment of Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Pakistan and Tanzania, signing of agreement for establishment of Joint Commission between Pakistan and South Africa, signing of MoU on cooperation in tourism between the Government of the Sri Lanka and Pakistan and signing of MoU between the Foreign Service Academy, Pakistan, and Bandaranaike International Diplomatic Institute of Sri Lanka.

The signing of MoU between the Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company and Gems and Jewellery Research and Training Institute of Sri Lanka was also approved.

The meeting approved signing of MoU between the Ministry of Health, Government of Brazil and the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Government of Pakistan in the field of health, signing of agreement between Pakistan and China on cooperation in Frontier Health Quarantine, signing of MoU between Ministry of Energy (Power Division) Pakistan and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Germany for establishment of Pakistan-Germany Renewable Energy Forum.

The meeting extended the contract employment of chief executive officer Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation.

The establishment of fund at the State Bank of Pakistan for line of credit facility for Microfinance Banks and Microfinance Institutions was also approved.