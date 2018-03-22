islamabad - Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI)’s campaign of providing plant saplings to each housing unit in the sectorial area of the city is in full swing.

During the first three days 2600 plants have been distributed in sector F-6 and F-7, 400 each in sector F-11 and F-10, 800 in sector D-12, 200 each in sector G-8, I-9 and G-9, 400 in sector G-7 and 600 in sector I-10.

During the 1st phase of the campaign fruit trees are being distributed among the residents which include Guava, loquat, Jaman and pomegranate.

In order to distribute these plants, Environment Wing has prepared four big vehicles while two dumpers and one trolley have been deputed to provide plants to these vehicles within the sectors so that maximum trees could be distributed among the residents.

In addition to imparting knowledge to ensure proper growth of the plant, the staff is also creating awareness among the residents about the importance of trees and their impact on the greenery in Islamabad.

The main objective of this campaign is to involve the people directly in Tree Plantation Campaign of CDA so that the green character of Islamabad could be enhanced in addition to create awareness about the importance and impact of trees on human life.

During the second phase of the campaign elected representatives of the union councils will allocate a site where local community along with elected representatives will carry out the tree plantation.

In order to ensure proper growth of planted saplings, elected representatives will ensure the arrangements. During this phase 70,000 indigenous plants would be planted. During the 3rd phase of the Tree Plantation, massive tree plantation would be carried out at Margalla Hills National Park and Botanical Garden Bani galla, during this phase thousands of indigenous plants would be planted in these areas.