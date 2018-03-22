SADIQABAD-Citizens were deprived of cash and other valuables in two different incidents of robbery here the other day.

According to police sources, three women of the same family were robbed of cash and other valuables in broad daylight at Satellite Town. The women belonging to the family of Abdullah Wararich were in a street of Satellite Town when four masked gunmen riding two motorbikes came. They held guns at the women and robbed them of Rs60,000 cash and gold jewellery. A citizen ran after the dacoits at which the latter fired shots into the air to stop him from chasing them. On information, a team of City police reached the spot and launched investigation. The police, however, did not register a case.

In another incident, dacoits pointed guns at a family and robbed them of cash and a cellphone here the other night.

According to police, Ittehad Auto Industry general manager Ch Ayub, resident of Haq Town was on the way to Basti Mawati along with his family to see his relatives. The family was intercepted by two dacoits riding a motorbike and was robbed of Rs15,000 and a cellphone. The City police registered a case and launched investigation.

The incidents sent a wave of fear among residents of the area and they expressed grave concerns over rising robberies in Sadiqabad City. During a media talk, local traders including Anjuman Shopping Centres president Ch Sadiq Javed, Garments Association president Rana Asif Farooq and Sarafa Association vice president Rana Zeeshan Jamil urged the police to go all out for the maintenance of law and order in the city.