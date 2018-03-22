rawalpindi - Conservator Forests Rawalpindi Circle Ather Shah Khagga urged the citizens to plant maximum saplings to enhance forests and trees which would help control the problems of environmental pollution due to rapidly rising population.

He said the forests department has planted over 200,000 saplings up to February this year in North Circle under the Spring Tree Plantation campaign and will continue to do so till June. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held to celebrate International Day of Forests.

The day is celebrated to raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests. On the day, the citizens are encouraged to undertake efforts to organize activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting campaigns, he added.

He said it is need of the hour to increase the forest area by accelerating the speed of plantation process adding, the government could not achieve the task alone and the people belonging to all walks of life should come forward and play a positive role in this regard.

All out efforts would be made to achieve the target fixed for 2018 plantation campaign and according to the directives of the authorities concerned, a comprehensive plan of a massive tree plantation has been evolved to bring maximum area under forest cover which is the basic requirement to overcome environmental degradation, he added.

“Maximum saplings would be planted with the help and cooperation of the civil society, officials and students during the campaign,” Khagga said. He said that the staff members of the department had been activated to make sure proper forestation in their respective areas which will be inspected by the senior forest officers.

He further said the main objective of the Tree Plantation Campaign is to create awareness among people to plant maximum trees so that problems of environmental pollution due to rapidly rising population could be controlled.

He said, Forests Department Rawalpindi Circle planted 12,84,136 plants during Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign 2017, three percent extra to the set target of 12,50,000 in Rawalpindi North Circle.

The Forest Department Rawalpindi Circle is also making efforts to achieve the target set under Prime Minister’s ‘Green Pakistan Program’ which has been started here in the region and so far an area of nearly 1800 acres has been covered with Soil Conservation in Murree and Rawalpindi North Divisions at over 20,050 Cft.

All necessary arrangements have been made to make the program a success. He said, under the current Green Pakistan Program, activities carried out up to February include a forestation in Conifer Forests of Murree and Rawalpindi North Division at about 700 acres; dry a forestation in Attock Forest Division at nearly 1300 acres, Soil Conservation in Murree & Rawalpindi North Divisions at over 20,050 Cft.

He said “Forests play an important role in supporting and maintaining ecological systems and cycles.”

Forests both depend on and contribute to the many complex processes that are responsible for recycling carbon and water and they also regulate water flow and protect soil, he added.