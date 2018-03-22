LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that people of Lahore have proved that they are the best host of cricket lovers.

“The departments concerned of Punjab have made best arrangements to ensure wonderful facilities for the visitors. It is indeed a victory of peaceful Pakistan and a success of all of us, the Chief Minister said on Wednesday.

He continued: “National and international players have exhibited their best performance. The peaceful holding of PSL 3 in Lahore is a success of peaceful Pakistan and the defeat of anti-peace elements. A public participation in these matches show that people are peaceful and they love sports.”

The CM said the other day the world should realise that Pakistan is the most peaceful and safe country where citizens are great fans of cricket. In his message of felicitation on the occasion of PSL matches in Lahore, the chief minister said that international cricket and competitions of other games will also be held in Pakistan soon. “We welcome the PSL-III teams to Lahore from the core of our hearts and holding of PSL-III matches in Pakistan is a welcome step,” he said. “This will give a strong message to other nations that Pakistan is the most peaceful country where best security arrangements have been made for the cricket lovers. He said that spectators will enjoy the best play of cricket and they will enjoy the game in a congenial atmosphere. “Our government has made wonderful arrangements for peaceful and secure holding of matches and every Pakistani is happy with it,” he added. “We have to give many such occasions of joy and happiness to the nation and no one will be allowed to snatch away such happy moments. I also congratulate the administration of PSL-III as well as the players,” concluded the chief minister.

Security steps

The city police augmented security for for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). According to a press release, 18,000 police personnel from various wings of the Police Department were deputed at Gaddafi Stadium, whereas over 2,000 traffic wardens including 97 senior traffic wardens and 22 DSPs, under seven SPs, performed their duties to smoothen the traffic flow.

The special police teams also conducted combing operations around the stadium and PC Hotel at The Mall to avoid any untoward incident. A heavy contingent of police including DSP and SHO participated in the combing operation.

Traffic plan

Some sections of the main roads, leading to Gaddafi Stadium remained closed for traffic, while Ferozpur Road from Muslim Town Mor to Kalma Chowk and a portion of the Main Boulevard, Gulberg, were also closed for traffic.

The Mall, Jail Road and Canal Road remained open for traffic. The commuters used alternative routes to reach their destinations. Furthermore, the vehicles with LPG and gas containers were not allowed to enter the parking space of the stadium.

Vehicles coming from Gulberg and Cantonment areas were parked at LDA Parking Plaza, traffic from Thokar Niaz Beg at Punjab University Hostels, vehicles coming from Kahna and Kot Lakhpat were parked at Liberty Market. Regarding rescue and health arrangements, a cardiac mobile, 20 ambulances, 18 motorcycle rescuers, 20 rescue posts and two improvised hospitals in stadium area and private hotels were set up.