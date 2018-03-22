OKARA-The deputy commissioner had to visit the backward area a funeral was taken out from accumulated sewerage of a street of which a video had gone viral attracting the attention of the chief justice of Pakistan.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice apathy of the district administration following the funeral taken out from the street choked with sewerage.. The CJP issued notice to the district administration and directed the local elected authorities to point out the site. The district administration located the street at Zahidpura in the suburbs of Hujra Shah Muqeem Town.

Deputy Commissioner Irshad reached the site. The sewerage line in the village street is 30 years old and choked. The funeral had been taken out a few months back and was of the sister of M Ali Ansari of the agriculture department. The DC immediately directed the MC authorities to put a new sewerage line in the street. This locality falls in the constituency of MNA Rao Ajmal Khan and Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani.

However, after the sou motu action taken by the CJ, the visits of govt officials started in abundance in Mohallah Zahidpura at Hujra Shah Muqeem. Within hours the sewerage drain water was un-choked, the sewerage repair work was started on emergent basis. The residents of the community expressed their gratitude to the CJ for taking suo motu action on their plight.

Some residents expressed their views that if the CJ had to take action on their plight, why do we elect our political representatives.