ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said that he respects the institutions but the decision against him is not justifiable and the nation has rejected it.

“Commenting on the Supreme Court’s verdict is my constitutional right,” he said, adding the decision against him was given by using a ‘black law dictionary’.

Talking to media after appearing before the Accountability Court in the Avenfiled and Al-Azizia Flagship corruption references, he said the situation was now heading to a stage where the court would form a full bench to hear the contempt of court proceedings against him. Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, who has recently joined the PML-N, and Maryam Nawaz also accompanied him on the occasion.

The former premier said that voices are now being raised from within and outside the court over the decision and the remarks from an apex court judge on Monday was in front of everybody wherein he said the case was to investigate the Panamagate but the decision was given on an Iqama.

He said that weak decisions could be discussed and those giving the decisions should keep in mind that the nation is not accepting their verdicts. He said that weak decisions came against other people as compared to him.

He said Imran Khan despite admitting his guilt was declared as Sadiq and Ameen while no NAB reference or JIT was constituted against Jahangir Tareen even after being declared dishonest by the court.

The former PM also criticised Sheikh Rasheed who is facing a case of corruption in the Supreme Court. He said that masses were disrespected through the decision against him and asked as to where they could file the contempt of masses case.

In our case, decisions were given, references were filed and even then a monitoring judge was appointed to speed up the trial, he said, adding the justice is not served in their case.

Earlier, the accountability court conducting corruption proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (Retd) Safdar adjourned the hearing in the Al-Azizia and Flagship references after the primary witness was not appeared before the court to record his statement.

Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia, who headed the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the Panama Papers case, was expected to record his statement in court today.

The court has been recording his statement in the Avenfield properties reference against Nawaz Sharif and his family, which is being heard separately by the same court.

As Zia did not appear in the court reportedly due to official commitment, the hearing was adjourned till March 29 with directions issued to him to show his presence in the court at the next hearing.

At last hearing in the two references on March 14, three prosecution witnesses Noreen Shahzadi, an employee of a private bank, NAB Assistant Director Waqar Ahmed and financial expert Sher Khan recorded their statements and submitted relevant documents in the court.

The corruption references filed against the Sharif family pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Meanwhile, Accountability judge Muhammad Bashir issued a detailed order in a miscellaneous application filed by Sharif family in the Avenfield Properties Reference.

The order said that it was the duty of the court to declare an accused guilty and not the investigation officer. In addition, Wajid Zia cannot declare a defendant guilty during the course of investigation.