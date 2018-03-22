Tarang participates in first-ever Halal Assembly

FAISALABAD (PR): Being the 2nd largest dairy company in Pakistan, Engro Foods Limited (EFL) participated in the first ever Halal Assembly. The Assembly was coupled with Pak-China Agriculture Forum and Faisalabad Food Festival & Nutrition Expo.

The festival was to showcase the various Halal food brands available in the market for consumers. Engro Foods Limited, being a consumer centric organization, is driven with the focus of providing safe and Halal products to its customers. All the products of Engro Foods are halal as certified by the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America (IFANCA), one of the key partners in Halal Assembly. Brands like Olpers, Omung, Tarang and Omore, all EFL products are in compliance with the national and international food safety & quality certifications.

PU organises workshop

LAHORE (PR): Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) has started six-day international workshop on research proposal development for young faculty members and M Phil/PhD scholars at ISCS auditorium.

Trainers from Germany, USA and Pakistan are the resource persons of the workshop. Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Dr Khalil Ahmed, faculty members and M Phil/PhD scholars from various departments attended the workshop.

On the first day, Dr Mustafa Aksakal from Bielefeld University, Germany delivered keynote lecture on comparative analysis, use of quantitative and qualitative research methods. Dr Aksakal apprised the participants of various technicalities while using qualitative and quantitative research methods for comparative analysis. He also briefed the participants on engaging in comparisons, particular gain, theoretical approaches, what do researchers compare, methodological implications of comparative analysis, use of comparative analysis in research and applying comparative analysis in research.

The faculty members and scholars said that it was a good opportunity provided by the institute to learn modern research techniques and improve their research proposal at different levels. Later, a question answer session was held in which audience participated enthusiastically.

Second World Islamic Finance Forum

KARACHI (PR): Dr Miftah Ismail, Federal Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, inaugurated the Second World Islamic Finance Forum at a local hotel here the other day.

Shaikh Ebrahim Khalifa Bin Khalifa, Chairman AAOIFI Board of Trustees, was the chief guest of this conference which was organised in collaboration with INCEIF and LUMS. On behalf of IBA CEIF, Dr Ishrat Husain, chairman CEIF, Dr Farrukh Iqbal, dean & director IBA, and Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, director CEIF, welcomed the participants of the conference. Dr Farrukh Iqbal emphasized that research is a key objective of CEIF. Dr Ishrat highlighted the fact that CEIF is addressing human resource shortage in Islamic finance industry with a multipronged strategy comprising of customized training courses, a degree program and research initiatives.

The event received an overwhelming response from the global and local stakeholders with a turnout of 500 plus participants representing regulatory bodies, academia, financial sectors, corporations and Shariah advisory units. The conference was supported by several industry players including Takaful Pakistan Limited as Platinum Sponsor, Pak Qatar Family and General Takaful as Gold Sponsor, BankIslami as Silver Sponsor, Faysal Bank as Bronze Sponsor, Meezan Bank as Strategic Partner and Dubai Islamic Bank, Al Meezan Investment, SBP, HEC, SECP as Supporting Partners.

Khushhali Microfinance Bank selects BenchMatrix’s solution

ISLAMABAD (PR): Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited has selected BenchMatrix to implement an automated regulatory Compliance Management System that would help them ensure comprehensive enterprise-wide compliance effectively.

RiskNucleus® Compliance Management System’s implementation will enhance the monitoring of regulatory compliance policy through a complete automated rule book library mapped to key activities within the organization and enable effective compliance risk management, observation management and self-assessment.

Ghalib Nishtar, President & CEO Khushhalibank, said: “Khushhalibank is actively pursuing and investing in technology and solutions that strengthen governance & ensure high degree of compliance.”