KASUR-Dacoits broke into two houses at Bedian village and made off with gold jewellery and cattle heads worth hundreds of thousands of rupees here the other day. According to Mustafabad police, five dacoits barged into the house of Barkat Ali Jutt, held the family hostage and looted two tola gold jewellery and cattle heads. The dacoits then entered a neighbouring house, owned by Arshad, and made off with three cattle heads and two goats. The police were investigating.