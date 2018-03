Lahore - An expatriate has got possession of his 29-marla land worth Rs15 million, with the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab. Naseer Ahmad, a Pakistani settled in Barcelona, Spain, filed a complaint with OPC that his neighbours had illegally occupied his 29-marla land, situated in Chak 331 of district Toba Tek Singh. The commision acted on his complaint and retrieved the land from the occupants.