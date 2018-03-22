BAHAWALNAGAR-Local farmers demand 700 cusecs of canal water of Bahawalnagar's share back for the cultivated crops spread over 14 lac acres of land.

This was stated by Chishtian Anjuman Arhtiyan Ghalla Mandi president Haji Javed Saleem during a media talk here the other day.

He said that 700 cusecs of canal water of Bahawalnagar's share had been diverted to other districts of Punjab about 30 years ago due to Sem and Thur lands of Bahawalnagar district. He said that it had created an acute shortage of canal water in the district which had caused a great damage to crops production. He said that the farmers were forced to gain water through tube wells to water their fields which cost them a lot of money. He said that the government must have taken effective steps for solution to the farmers' woes. "Initially, Bahawalnagar district should be returned its canal water share," he pointed out. He also demanded the installation of streetlights, repair to roads and better sanitation at Ghalla Mandi, Chishtian for farmers' facility.

PLANTATION

Bahawalnagar DC Azhar Hayat said that every citizen should have played its due role in plantation of saplings on International Day of Forests on Wednesday.

Talking to media after planting a sapling at a garden in deputy commissioner's office, he said that air pollution could be overcome by tree plantation. The divisional forest officer was present on the occasion. Later, a walk was taken out from the deputy commissioner's office.