KARACHI - The head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Maulana Fazlur Rehman stressing on the unity of the political forces of the country has asked the political leaders to engage the people in the movement against the slavery mindset.

He said that people of Karachi by participating in the party‘s “Islam Zindabad Conference” will prove that they were untied and support the movement against the international evil forces.

Fazal expressed these views while addressing the media men during a luncheon hosted for the journalist at a local hotel here on Wednesday. Federal Minister Muhammad Akram Durani, Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haderi, Maulana Amjad Khan, Usman Badini, Allama Rashid Mehmood, Qari Muhammad Usman and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media men Fazal claimed that political, financial and defence institutions of the country were currently under massive pressure of international game players and suggested that local agencies should come forward to put out the country from deteriorating situation.

The JUI-F chief expressing disappointment over the current political situation of the country anti-state element were trying to pulled back the era of year 1970 and warned that if the situation is not controlled it could create great hurdles for the survival of the next government.

It is unfortunate that people have restricted the religion till prayers which is major cause of the miserable situation. We have to promote the ideological politics to bring out the people and country from crisis, said Fazal adding that protection of lives and properties of the people is the key responsibility of the ruling government.

Talking about the war on terrorism, the JUI-F chief said that regrettably the war against the terrorist elements now carries the impression as war against Islam.

Everyone knows where the decision of Pakistan is being taken but no one disclosed the story however the few were busy proving that politicians were thieves.

To a question he said that during Musharraf rule, recoveries were made from the corrupt elements and on that list Army General were on the top, second slot carries the names of bureaucrats and in last were the country politicians. These statics were enough to confirm who actually were in real involved in corruption, he added.