KARACHI - Police on Wednesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against former ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani for allegedly causing harm to the national security.

The FIR was registered in Karachi’s Preedy police station, on the request of Maulvi Iqbal Haider advocate. It stated that the former envoy made anti-state remarks during recent interviews with television talks shows in the US.

The applicant said that Haqqani’s statements undermined national security and challenged the country’s sovereignty. “Haqqani deliberately issued venomous remarks on Pakistan, its forces and the Kashmir cause,” read the FIR.

In February, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was considering registering a case against Haqqani. Additional Attorney General Waqar Rana had submitted before a three-judge Supreme Court bench that the agency was considering filing an FIR against Haqqani on the basis of different offences.

In addition, the FIA had written to the Interpol requesting the issuance of red warrants for Haqqani but the agency had raised certain queries on it.

Molvi’s in his application reportedly stated that he had approached police on March 7, but the police registered the case reluctantly, only after using the delaying tactics.

He stated, “I was in the high court when I heard Haqqani’s remarks against the solidarity and integrity of the Pakistan. Being a Pakistani citizen, I decided to register a case against him.

“I provided the police with evidences (interview copies) as the police initially refused to register a case, demanding evidence against him (Haqqani).”

The complainant further said that he also approached the police high ups for registering a case against Haqqani.

Earlir, Haqqani was implicated in the Memogate scandal when he allegedly sent a memo to Admiral Mike Mullen through a US businessman - Mansoor Ijaz.

The memo, sent during the PPP regime, had offered greater government cooperation in return for US backing against the powerful Pakistani military in the immediate aftermath of the May 2 raid - which led to the killing of Osama bin Laden.