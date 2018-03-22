LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday sealed three fast food points, a milk shop and a tobacco corner.

PFA stopped production of company and imposed Rs150000 fine on four food outlets. PFA Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider said that PFA has sealed three fast food points in a famous Mall of Johar Town for using poor quality products in the preparation of food.

Also, the raiding teams have also shutter down milk point over proved adulteration in milk and discarded 320killograms chemical contaminated milk in Nishter town area. Food safety team has also removed the blue drums which were being used for milk storage. The team also stopped the production of famous frozen food company in the Sundar Industrial Estate by serving Emergency Prohibition Order (EPO) during visit the site.

The ADG Operations said that PFA has also punished four food business operators by issuing fine tickets of Rs150,000. Raids were conducted in the area of Johar Town, Manawan, Samnabad, Ferozpur Road, Mazang, Mughalpura, Thokar Niaz Bagh, Gulberg, Tajpura, Sabzazar and its adjacent areas, she said. She has appealed to citizen to follow the PFA laws to keep safe him from authority action.