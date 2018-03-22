LAHORE - The South Punjab Forest Company (SPFC), Hashoo Foundation and University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arranged a panel discussion to sensitise the students on the importance of forestry and the need to conserve forests for a sustainable future.

The panel discussion was held at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and the panelists included Tahir Rasheed, CEO, SPFC; Arif Rahman, Senior Program Manager, Hashoo Foundation; and Dr Tahir Siddiqui, Chairman, Department of Forestry and Range Management, UAF.

Tahir Rasheed sensitized the students to devote themselves to promoting sustainability in their daily lives, which holds the key to a greener future. While informing the participants on the benefits of planting trees in cities, he said, ‘The strategic placement of trees in urban areas can cool the air by upto 8 degrees Celsius, thus protecting cities from the impacts of heatwaves and increasing temperatures’.

He highlighted SPFC’s initiative to improving the environment and contributing towards the economy of Punjab. According to him, ‘This landmark initiative will lead to afforestation of 130 million trees in South Punjab, sequester carbon emissions upto 25 million tons, create 15,000 green jobs, upto 75% of SPFC’s share in the form of trees to be conserved, circulation of Rs 240 billion in the economy and the government to earn Rs20 billion during the project duration of 15 years’.

Arif Rahman elaborated the role of the Foundation in helping various sections of the society, particularly the students and community members. He also highlighted the importance of urban forests to tackle the issue of Urban Heat Islands.

He also stressed on the importance of public-private partnerships to help raise awareness and introducing solutions towards creating urban forests.

Dr Tahir Siddiqui and Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Chattha from UAF said that environmental degradation is posing a serious threat to life on earth, with deforestation, industrialization and urbanization among the major culprits of ecosystem degradation and deterioration. Both the experts emphasized upon the role of forests, especially urban forestry in the mitigation and adaptation of climate change. At the end, Prof Muhammad Iqbal Zafar, Vice Chancellor, said that the University is taking concrete measures to turn itself into a green university, by increasing the number of trees on the campus.

He further hoped that the event will help to raise awareness among the students on urban forestry and calling for measures to improving the urban forest cover of the urban centers for a sustainable future.

The theme for this year’s International Day of Forest is ‘Forests and Sustainable Cities’, as cities consume 75% of the world’s natural resources and account for more than 70% of the global carbon emissions. Forests on the other hand absorb almost 40% of anthropogenic fossil fuel emissions every year, which makes a strong case for trees to be planted in urban areas to reduce carbon emissions and fight climate change.