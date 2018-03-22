LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday barred the federal government from finalising the name of a candidate for the post of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general till further orders on a petition questioning the appointment process.

CAA Joint Director Zahoor Akbar filed the petition through his counsel Advocate Nabeel Javed Kahloon and contended that advertisement published by the government for the post of director general was based on mala fide and just to accommodate blue-eyed candidates.

The petitioner’s counsel said that the government set 62-year as maximum age limit for the eligibility of the candidates keeping the most senior serving pilots away from the appointment process. The retirement age for pilots in commands was 65-year while the maximum age limit for the CAA’s director general had been set 62-year, he said.

He also said that advertisement for the said post, however, allowed even to those candidates who did not have experience of the relevant field to apply for it. The counsel said that under the rules, only those officials could be appointed DG CAA who had the relevant experience.

The petitioner prayed to the court to set aside the process for the appointment and order the government to re-advertise the post under the law.

After hearing the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Farrukh Irfan Khan barred the authorities from recruiting the DG CAA till further orders and put off further proceedings until May 23.