LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the government has devised a comprehensive policy to make the best use of water resources in the country.

“Pakistan is blessed with huge water resources and the government is working on a policy for its best use for the agriculture and other purposes,” the CM said in his message on the eve of International Water Day.

He said: “Pakistan can be made a developed country by optimally utilising its water resources. Pakistan is blessed with best water resources along with agricultural and mineral bounties. This water asset can be best utilised to further strengthen the agricultural economy.”

He continued: “The purpose of day is to raise awareness. Clean drinking water is imperative for human life and provision of clean drinking water to the people is important part of governmental priorities. The Punjab government is working on different projects of providing clean drinking water to the masses.

“An effective policy has been designed and its implementation has also been ensured, he said. The correct and careful use of water resources is need of the hour and we all should also value our declining water resources.”