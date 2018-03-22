BADIN - Growers of Badin were sustaining acute water shortage for long which has caused them huge economic loss and their fertile soils were becoming barren.

Growers Shahid Arain, Javed Chang, Qasim Jamali and others on Wednesday said they were facing huge economic loss due to non-collaboration and less interest of the government in connection of reasonable and proper rates for melon crop and production.

While less attention of the government and monopoly of mills owners and lower rates of different crops in the markets has made uncertainty among the hundreds of growers and peasants.

The melon crop in Badin is commonly cultivated during the month of November, every year on thousands of acres across the district. The yield of such crop is produced during the month of March and continues up to the month of May. The crop is cultivated mostly where growers are suffered of shortage of water. The growers of melon crop incur more than Rs50 thousand per acre but they sustain huge damage and loss due to lower rates of melon crop in the local market and exported to Lahore and abroad.

They said they incur huge amount for manure, spray, pesticides to protect crop from donny, powdry and other viruses while wages are also paid to labourers. They said melon crop is sold out in the market with different varieties and rates including VIP box, Rs250 double super, Rs150 and single super Rs100 per box in the market of Lahore.

They said labourers from far flung areas are being paid Rs10 thousand monthly while labourers of local and nearby are paid Rs100 to 200 per day on daily wages basis.

They further said due to lower rates they were compelled to offer lower daily wages to labourers. They appealed to government for assistance and proper rates of their crop and production.