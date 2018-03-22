MULTAN-Historic Haram Gate has been inaugurated after its restoration under Walled City Project. The conservation of the gate is completed at a cost of Rs8.7 million in the first phase of Rs422 million Walled City Project, launched with the financial support of Italy. The inauguration was performed jointly by Italian diplomats and DC Multan here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Multan DC Nadir Chattha said that all historic gates and buildings of Multan would be restored into its original shape to make the new generation aware of historic might of this region. He said that it is a day of honour for the residents of Multan that centuries old culture of Multan has been given a new life through the restoration of Haram Gate Chowk, Sarafa Bazaar and Musafir Khana.

Italian diplomats said on this occasion that experts from Italy utilised their all out capabilities to restore the historic heritage of Multan. They said that Multan was one of the oldest living cities of the world which were recognised for their historic might across the globe. They said that the project was a living example of Pak-Italy friendship.

ELECTORAL ROLLS TO BE

DISPLAYED 26TH

The Election Commission of Pakistan will display initial electoral rolls at display centres on March 26, disclosed Shakil Ahmad, election commissioner-11.

Chairing a meeting of District Voter Education Committee here on Wednesday, he added that the electoral rolls would be displayed so that the voters could review them. He asked the members of the committee and civil society activists to encourage people to get their votes registered. He also stressed upon them to step up their efforts for convincing people to participate in electoral process. "It will strengthen democratic process in the country," he noted. He lauded the role of NGOs for getting women national identity cards and registration of their votes.