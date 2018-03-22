GUJRANWALA-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has failed to deliver in the Punjab despite being in power for the last 20 years, and criticised his government's anti-poor and farmers policies. PTI Chairman Imran Khan was addressing a huge public meeting here during his visit to the district here on Wednesday.

"He (Shehbaz) spent Rs3,000 billion in 10 years but he failed to set up a hospital where Sharif family could be treated," Imran regretted, adding 2018 is the year of change and his party would win the upcoming general elections with a landslide majority.

"We shall spend money on public welfare instead of metro and orange train. Mega projects of present government have been made only for corruption. We shall set up universities throughout the country and strengthen the institutions," he said while addressing the public meeting at Gujranwala.

Imran Khan further said that Shehbaz Sharif was involved in killing of the people in fake police encounters. The half budget of Punjab was spent on Lahore while the people of Gujranwala were facing dirty atmosphere everywhere, he said. Every third person in Gujranwala was victim of hepatitis, he said.

He said Sharif family and their "secretary" Ishaq Dar had stolen the wealth of the country and transferred it abroad; electricity and gas were the most expensive facilities in South Asia; the captain is ready with the youngsters to win the 2018 elections cup. He said, "I shall again visit Gujranwala for celebrating the election victory. Sharif family has been plundering the country for the last 33 years, now it is Shehbaz Sharif`s turn to go."

He promised with the people to bring back the looted wealth to be spent on education, hospitals, and employment for youth to transform Pakistan into a welfare state.

Earlier, the PTI chairman also addressed at membership campuses set up at different points including Kamoke, Chanda Qilla, Sheikhupura Morr, Nigar Phattak, Ghakkar and Alipur Chattha where he thanked the people of Gujranwala for giving him historical welcome.