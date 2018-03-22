Ban on teachers transfer lifted

The Punjab govt approved lifting of ban on teachers’ transfers and postings from April 1 to May 31. As per the notification, issued by the school education department, the transfers will be made strictly according to the Transfer policy of 2013. The CM has already approved the summary forwarded to his office. The authorities would be responsible to ensure that transfers are made as per the policy dated 17th April 2013 as amended from time to time till March 15 2018. In case of the deviation from the transfer policy, the concerned authority will be proceeded under the provision of the Peeda Act 2006. The district authority offices will receive applications from April 1 to April 15th. The transfer orders will be issued from May 16 to May 23rd while appeals against the authorities could be filed from May 24th to May 28th.–Staff Reporter

Poetry Day marked

The English Literary Society and Progressive Writers' Association marked World Poetry Day at Pak Tea House. It was presided over by Dr Kanwal Feroze. The chief guests were Ghulam Hussain Sajid and Prof Anwar ul Haq and Comrade Tanveer. The speakers said noted poetry began with Iliad and Odyssey by Greek poet Homer. “The earliest English poetry was Anglo Saxon poetry. Poets reform, change, entertain or criticize through real or unreal world. (Poetry is traditional, provides sensorial pleasure, inculcate mysticism, provides catharsis and explores consciousness. It makes way for social protest, political progressivism,” they said. Dr Jawaz Jafri, Asnath Kanwal, Rubia Jilani, Comrade Shahfique, Javaid Aftab, Zahid Hassan, Zahid Nabi, Aqeel Akhtar, Raza Naeem, Mian Salah ud Din,Munawar Sultana and Parveen Sijal Anjum Qureshi were among the speakers.–Staff Reporter

Translation of Sahih Bokhari released

Darus Salam has released the translation of Sahih Bokhari comprising 10 volumes. The translation of Sahih Bokhari has been done by Sheikhul Hadith, Hafiz Abdul Sattar. This internationally renowned organisation has so far published different religious books in as many as 26 global languages and translation of the Holy Quran in 25 languages. The launching ceremony of Hudiyatul Qari Sharrah of Sahih Bokhari, held at Darus Salam Quran Institute with Managing Director of the Institute, Abdul Malik Mujahid in the chair while Hafiz Abdul Sattar was the chief guest. The ceremony was addressed by well known religious scholar Prof Hafiz Muhammad Yehya, Sheikhal Hadith Hafiz Abdul Aziz Alvi, Sheikhal Hadith, Hafiz Abdul Salam-bin-Muhammad, Sheikhal Hadith, Maulana Muhammad Ramzan Salfi, Maulana Attiq Ullah, Ch Yaseen Zafar, Maulana Ilyas Asri, Prof Dr Hammad Lakhvi, Prof Dr Obaidur Rehman, Hafiz Masood Alam, Maulana Irshad Alam, Dr Muhammad Zuber, Arif Javed Muhammadi, Hafiz Asad Mahmood Salfi and others.–Staff Reporter

MCL meeting today

18th session of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore will be held on Thursday (today) at Town Hall. In last session, opposition parties recorded their protest non-seriousness of treasury benches to resolve the issues of city.–Staff Reporter