ISLAMABAD: Inter State Gas Systems (Pvt) Limited (ISGSL) Wednesday confirmed
receiving of over 150 bids against the tender it floated last month for the construction of three-segmented 427 kilometers long Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline. "The company got a tremendous response in the bidding process from local as well foreign
companies and the contract is likely to be awarded next week," ISGS Managing
Director Mobin Saulat told state-run media. He said the ISGS had given satisfactory
response to various queries of the bidders regarding award of construction contract for the pipeline, which would help ensure smooth and safe transportation of oil.–NNI