ISLAMABAD: Inter State Gas Systems (Pvt) Limited (ISGSL) Wednesday confirmed

receiving of over 150 bids against the tender it floated last month for the construction of three-segmented 427 kilometers long Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline. "The company got a tremendous response in the bidding process from local as well foreign

companies and the contract is likely to be awarded next week," ISGS Managing

Director Mobin Saulat told state-run media. He said the ISGS had given satisfactory

response to various queries of the bidders regarding award of construction contract for the pipeline, which would help ensure smooth and safe transportation of oil.–NNI