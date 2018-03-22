ISLAMABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami Wednesday announced to support the PTI nominee for the slot of leader of opposition in Senate. A PTI statement said JI Ameer Sirajul Haq assured his party’s support for PTI’s Azam Khan Swati in a meeting. A PTI delegation led by Senator Swati met JI Ameer and sought his party’s support which he agreed, the statement said. PTI delegation thanked JI Ameer for extending support.