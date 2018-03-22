ISLAMABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami Wednesday announced to support the PTI nominee for the slot of leader of opposition in Senate. A PTI statement said JI Ameer Sirajul Haq assured his party’s support for PTI’s Azam Khan Swati in a meeting. A PTI delegation led by Senator Swati met JI Ameer and sought his party’s support which he agreed, the statement said. PTI delegation thanked JI Ameer for extending support.
JI to support PTI man for Senate opp leader slot
