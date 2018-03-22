MIRPUR (AJK)-The 28th death anniversary of Kashmiri leader and former president of Azad Jammu Kashmir Syed Ali Ahmed Shah was observed across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday.

The Kashmiris renewed the pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader to bring the Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end with complete success.

Major ceremony was held at his native city of Mirpur. Quran Khawani was held for the departed soul besides a special function to pay glorious tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader.

A large number of participants of the special ceremony offered fateha for the departed soul and other martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir. They also prayed for the early success of Kashmir freedom movement and for the solidarity, stability, prosperity and uplift of Pakistan.

Leaders from diverse segments of the civil society including ex chief justice of AJK High Court Abdul Majeed Mallick, Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Raja Farooq Akram, Chairman Ali Ahmed Shah Memorial Society and ex President AJK Supreme Court Bar Association, Syed Nishat Hussain Kazmi, Secretary Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi and others were amongst the key speakers at the function to pay glorious tributes to the departed soul for his meritorious services for the Kashmir cause and for the development and uplift of the liberated territory.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers paid rich tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader. They said that the best way to pay tributes to the departed Kashmiri leader was to follow his footsteps for the achievement of the destination - liberation of the homeland from the illegal and forcible Indian subjugation.

They said that it was the result of the sacrifices of over a lakh Kashmiri martyrs that the Kashmir issue emerged as the flash point and the freedom-loving world community was pressing for the early peaceful settlement of the problem.

The speakers emphasised the need for early settlement of Kashmir issue entirely in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir. They called for the resolution of Kashmir issue through tripartite composite dialogue among India, Pakistan and true representative of the people of Jammu & Kashmir under the spirit of the international norms and commitments for a solution to the issue according to the wishes of the Kashmiris.