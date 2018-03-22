LAHORE - Gaddafi Stadium Wednesday was buzzing with massive crowd well before the start of the highly important PSl clash between the defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings. Despite the heavy rain continued to fall almost entire day, but it failed to dampen the spirits of the cricket lovers.

Despite grim outlook of prospects for holding the match, the spectators did not lose faith as highly passionate crowd started to build up well before the start of the match and families and youngsters thronged the stadium in huge numbers. It was highly critical situation for the Zalmi as well as a washout could have ended their hopes to advance to the final as Kings could have qualified for the finals on superior points in the league stage. Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi ensured the ground was in perfect shape as he hired two helicopters to dry the outfield as soon as the rain stops to fall. Ground staff also did a fantastic job by ensuring the match starts not much delay.

Security was highly pathetic as security personnel deputed at different entry points, especially near the main gate of the stadium, were busy in ensuring their bosses had smooth excess to the venue along with their families and were hardly bothered about checking vehicles and persons, who were entering the stadium. Any untoward incident could have easily occurred and entire Pakistan had to suffer for the blunder of few individuals. Also, it was seen and reported by the spectators in the stadium that security members and PCB employees with each other’s connivance succeeded to get their acquaintances entered into the stadium without any tickets.

The police and other security agencies had also barred hotels and guest room owners, which were near the railway station from renting out rooms to visitors, which left families and others with no other option but to return back. The PCB never bothered about keeping a check on how tickets were sold in black as number of youth complaint about buying tickets to thrice the actual price. The PCB simply forget that empty stadiums in Sharjah and Dubai were enough to open their eyes and rather than paying heed towards this highly important issue, the PCB was obliging their blue-eyed only. The PCB officials also busy in winning the loyalties of few journalists, while majority of media persons were treated as aliens.

It was festivity and fun and if the PCB had taken things seriously, the things could have been much better. There is an urgent need security agencies should revise their strategy and ensure top level security check at each and every entry point.

The PCB also failed to keep a check and balance and control on general public and dubious people, who were comfortably roaming around and inside the Pearl Continental Hotel where teams were residing. Despite heavy deployment of different security agencies, there was absolutely no check and balance on movement of commoners. The security agencies must have kept in mind that anti-state elements don’t want to see cricket especially international players return to Pakistan and when things are so tight It is the national and moral duty of not only security agencies, hotel administration, but also the PCB not to mix with general public. All the main roads leading towards PC Hotel were closed and no one was allowed to even walk on foot towards the hotel but near and dear ones and security agency personnel were free to go wherever they wanted to. Nobody bothered to check, whether they were actually security personnel or not. Any miscreant could have easily sneak in and could have spell disaster.

Talking exclusively to The Nation, highly responsible person in the PC confirmed to this scribe that hotel suffered massive Rs160 million losses in first quarter last year, when PSL final, World XI and Sri Lankan team visited Pakistan and they had more than 600 rooms but the PCB and franchises only engage 100 plus rooms and they had to keep other rooms empty due to security reasons. “We suffered loses just for national interest. We try to ensure tight security, but as you know, different security agencies are involved and we can’t stop them. But trust me, we do our level best to ensure maximum security and try to prevent strangers from getting close to players, or officials.”

Despite masses come in huge numbers, even than there were quite few empty seats available in the stadium. The PCB chairman should convene a meeting with Punjab government, security agencies and the PCB officials and chalk out comprehensive plan to avoid such shortcomings in future as sometimes luck finally ran out and reality is highly harsh. Already masses had suffered a lot in the absence of international cricket in Pakistan and inviting another trouble could further dampen chances of full-fledge international cricket revival in Pakistan. The media accreditation cards were issued in bulks without any merit. The PCB media department must ensure only genuine sports journalists should be given accreditation cards while near and dear ones should be accommodated somewhere else.

Despite facing lot of difficulties, Lahore never stops and there was fun and festivity at almost each and every major road of the city, young and old were dancing and city was presenting brides look as large posters of international and local stars along with Sir Viv Richards posters were displayed at all the major points. Some highly eye-catching scenes were also witnessed as expats residing in UK had turned up in numbers to support Pakistan and cricket. Talking to The Nation, Haji Tariq, who landed in Pakistan on 19th informed that, he along with his cousin purchased tickets for both matches in black market as the main reason behind arriving in Pakistan is to support cricket. “We are Pakistanis and where ever we reside, we can’t sit back. It is our national and moral duty to remain present at the venue and support cricket. We are highly delighted that top international players, including Darren Sammy arrived in Pakistan and we as a nation owe them.” While sharing his views another expat, Waheed informed that he took a week’s leave and will also travel to Karachi to witness the final. “We request PCB chairman and all others to ensure at least 50 percent PSL matches should be held in Pakistan next year if entire PSL in Pakistan is not possible. We request the PCB to only hire those international players, who feel proud to play in Pakistan. We don’t need those stars who feel unsafe in Pakistan. We are peace-loving nation and give tremendous respect and love to international stars and want them to feel like home.”