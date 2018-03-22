LAHORE - Punjab Government Spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan reacted to the statement of Imran Khan, saying that Imran Khan should avoid hypocrisy and stop telling lies as the provincial government has set up dozens of hospitals in the province.

On the other side, he added that the people of KP are disappointed due to lies of Imran.

He said that Punjab is not only providing healthcare facilities to its people but a large number of patients from KP are also benefiting from hospitals of Rawalpindi, Bhakkar and Multan.

The Punjab government has improved 170 hospitals and a sum of Rs262 billion has been given to health department this year.

He said that had Imran Khan given any attention to the matters pertaining to his province, Khyber PK would have been developed like Punjab. A large number of people has termed Imran Khan as liar in the country. Imran Khan cannot hide his poor performance by speaking lies.

The whole country is witness to the fact that network of development projects has been spread in Punjab and the same has been acknowledged by foreign ambassadors and international organizations. He said that Imran Khan has used politics for speaking lies while politics is the name of selfless service.