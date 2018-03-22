BAHAWALNAGAR-Police arrested a man on Wednesday who allegedly strangled his wife after intoxicating her and then hanged her to a ceiling fan to portray the incident as a suicide almost a year back in Mohallah Faqirwali, Islampura.

According to Faqirwali police, brother of deceased woman Sadia Parveen was in love with the sister of suspect Shahzad and wanted to marry her. Shehzad's parents agreed to give him their daughter's hand in watta satta (bride for bride) marriage. Resultantly, Sadia Parveen was married off to Shehzad but differences occurred between the couple soon after the marriage. Sadia demanded divorce from Shehzad which angered the latter and he along with his father Sabir Ali and mother Bashiran Bibi intoxicated Sadia. They then strangled her to death and hanged her to a ceiling fan to portray the incident as a suicide. Sadia'a parents tried to pursue legal action against Shehzad and his parents but were prevented from doing so by local Panchayat elders.

Seven months later, Azhar Hussain filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) for the exhumation of his sister's grave. The petition was responded and the grave was exhumed on the LHC orders. The samples collected from the corps were examined in forensic laboratory. The forensic report confirmed that the woman was intoxicated with some toxic stuff before being strangled and hanged to a fan.

The police arrested suspect Shehzad who confessed to the crime. The police also registered a case against his father and mother who were accomplices in the crime. Further investigation was underway.