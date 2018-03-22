BAHAWALNAGAR:-A man died and two others sustained injuries after they were struck by lightning at Chak 335, Marot on Wednesday. According to Marot police, the deceased was identified as labourer Nasir, son of Amir Bakhsh. He along with four other labourers belonging to Yazman village was at a camp in Marot for harvesting of crops. Lightning struck the camp, killing Nasir on the spot. Two others sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Marot Rural Health Centre. The deceased was handed over to heirs after medico legal formalities.