SHIKARPUR - At least 102 serious measles patients have been shifted to civil hospital and other health centres and 45,372 children have been administered measles drops and seven medical camps have been established in the district Shikarpur.

This was said by Dr Saleem Shar and Dr Aftab Memon during a meeting held at Deputy Commissioner Office, it was presided by DC Shikarpur Syed Hassan Raza, here on Wednesday.

They said the meeting participants that at least eight hundred (800) children were affected from measles when it was outbreak in Shikarpur, 102 children were moved to the civil hospital and other health care centres for medical treatment.

They added seven medical camps have been established at Gopang Mohalla, Zarkhail Union Council, Ghous Bux Lohar village and Khamiso Jogi village while during anti measles campaign, 45,372 children were administered measles drops throughout district with the help of 800 Lady Health Workers (LHW) and 105 vaccinators at their door steps in Shikarpur. District Health Officer Zulfikar Ali Abro informed the meeting that health department arranged free ambulance service to move the affected children to health centres.

DHO added the separate wards for measles have been setup at Shikarpur, Lakhi Ghulam Shah, Khanpur, Garhi Yasin, Mian-jo-Goth, Chak, Birkan, Madeji and Dakhan as well as district administration hung the banners at main spots, villages and towns to spread awareness regarding measles disease. DC Syed Hassan Raza said that owing to measles outbreak a few children have been died and he directed the concerned officials to take more steps to avoid further loss.

It is worthwhile to mention here that a dozen children were died owing to measles outbreak in Shikarpur, it was revealed in a meeting presided by Larkana Commissioner Ghulam Abbas Balcoh held at DHO office Shikarpur in previous month.

The commissioner expressed his displeasure and scolded over officers and officials when he came to know about the deaths of a dozen children due to measles.

The number of officers of education, police, revenue and other department’s officer was also attended the meeting.