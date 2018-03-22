KASUR-Kanganpur police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a man for allegedly abusing a 15-year-old mentally-retarded boy at Kul village.

Afzal, resident of Mauza Kul told the police that he was at a wedding ceremony on March 17 and his 15-year-old mentally-challenged boy was guarding the cattle. In the meanwhile, suspect Ashfaq alias Phaki came and allegedly assaulted his son sexually. His cries alerted the neighbours and they rushed for his rescue upon which the accused fled away. The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him. Investigation was underway.

1122 ambulance snatched at gunpoint





DERA GHAZI KHAN-An ambulance of the Rescue-1122 Emergency Services was snatched at gunpoint Wednesday morning in front of Rescue 1122 office of Taunsa Sharif in the precincts of the City police.

An armed man who was later identified as Khan Murree, a resident of District Kohlu Balochistan, snatched the ambulance bearing the registration number (TSA-7) worth Rs6m at gunpoint and fled away. Immediately after the incident, police and rescuers chased him. He tried to escape but due to rush, could not control the ambulance and hit the back of a truck (C-9013) near Chowki Wala village on Indus Highway. Ambulance has been damaged due to accident. The City police registered a first information report of the incident Under Section 392 and 411 of PPC on the complaint of Rescuer Awais Ahmad Khan.