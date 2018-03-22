islamabad - Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) in collaboration with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) will immunize 140,000 people in Gilgit Baltistan with World Bank grant.

The statement issued said that Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) and BISP have signed a landmark agreement for immunization of BISP beneficiaries in Gilgit Baltistan region.

The partnership is expected to directly benefit 5,000 BISP beneficiaries and 9,000 children in 4 districts of GB. The beneficiaries will be immunized and incentivized for their participation under a new grant from World Bank, amounting to US$3.5 Million.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Mrs. Saira Afzal Tarar and Chairperson BISP MNA Marvi Memon.

Federal Minister for health said that EPI program has achieved several milestones on the supply side with regard to provision of immunization services but the demand still requires more miles to go for enhancing the Routine Immunization coverage. In this context she said that “interventions like Conditional Cash Transfer would help to increase the demand of routine immunization among the people, particularly the poor population in Pakistan.”

She further highlighted that in wake of the recent polio case reported from Diamir district in 2017, based on site readiness assessment and analyses of immunization data, the GB region was selected for piloting the CCT initiative.

Chairperson BISP MNA Marvi Memon said that “this is the second conditional cash transfer program being launched by BISP. She added that the social mobilization program of Waseela-e-Taleem initiative was launched in five districts initially to pilot it and it has been extended to 50 districts across Pakistan. She hoped that this program will be able to extend to other regions on the success of its pilot phase.

The evidence from across the globe suggests that schemes like Conditional Cash Transfers improve uptake of health services like immunization among poorest of the poor communities.

The purpose of the agreement is to increase the uptake of immunization among the underprivileged pregnant mothers and children between 0-23 months in selected districts through a conditional cash transfer program. Initially, the scope of the Project shall be limited to the region of Gilgit Baltistan.

The activities under this partnership include necessary trainings and drills for skill development to EPI and BISP staff on EPI’s immunization services, delivery of quality immunization services, in particular availability of relevant vaccines, trained EPI staff and equipment to ensure effective cold chain.

The partnership will also focus on implementation of Environment and Social Management Plan (ESMP), particularly infection control and waste management protocols. It will involve training to the relevant staff for ESMP implementation.

According to this partnership, BISP will identify possible beneficiaries that satisfy the ‘Eligibility Criteria’ through the National Socio-Economic Registry. It will also mobilize beneficiaries systematically, in coordination with EPI.