GHALANAI - Writers belonging to various local literary organisations boycotted the literary session organised by agency sports office and Cultural and Sports Department, Fata Secretariat in Ghalanai Jirga Hall on Wednesday.

The programme was attended by Additional Political Agent Hamid-ur-Rehman, assistant political agents Tariq Ullah, Touseef Khalid and Sher Alam Khan, Agency Education Officer Farid Ullah, Agency Sports Manager Saeed Akhtar and tribal elders.

On the occasion, traditional Lungi Day was observed and rabab music competition was also held.

In Lungi competition, a large number of tribal elders took part. Malik Shaib Khan from Ambar tehsil clinched first position while Malik Amir Nawaz Khan from Haleemzai stood second while Malik Ayaz Khan from Haleemzai tehsil secured third position in the competition.

A literary session was also organised on the occasion in which a few poets participated while the main local literary organisations like Mohmand Adabi Tolana, Mohmand Adabi Ghuncha, Jamal Sangar, Adabi Malgari and others boycotted the session.

President Mohmand Adabi Ghunch Ghulam Hussain Mohib said that there were 2 main local literary organisations which were rendering literary services since the last 25 years. He said that at least 12 local literary organisations had boycotted the session because every year most of the local writers and artists were ignored.

“Agency sports department officials are involved in corruption while they have totally bypassed the local writers “said Hussain. He said that the sports department was withdrawing funds in the name of writers but never supported the local writers. He said that their protest would continue till proper investigations into the alleged misuse of Mohmand Sports Fund.

He demanded of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, ACS Fata and PA Mohmand Agency to look into the matter and resolve the issue on priority basis.