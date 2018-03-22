LAHORE - Quetta Gladiators head coach has lamented that the absence of their top foreign players was the main reason behind their defeat against Peshawar Zalmi.

The Gladiators lost the first eliminator of the 2018 Pakistan Super League (PSL) by one run against Peshawar Zalmi here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday. Gladiators’ key batsmen Shane Watson and Kevin Pietersen refused to travel to Pakistan for the final leg of the league. Watson played some impressive and match-winning knocks for Quetta and remained their highest run-getter with 319 runs in 10 matches while Pietersen was not as good as Watson but his presence had made the team well-balanced. Pieteren scored 155 runs with an average of 19.37.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Moin said that the PSL management shouldn’t allow the players refusing to travel to Pakistan as it sends out a wrong message. "We are learning from our mistakes and in next edition, we will only pick those international players, who have the consent to play in Pakistan. “We do not need to push for individuality as the PSL has now become a bigger brand and now we need to go on and think about the teams. So in the next edition, we don't need to pick those players, who are reluctant to come and play in Pakistan. In fact, this is hurting us and sending a negative signal and affecting the country's image,” he added.

The Gladiators head coach said that the foreign players’ refusal on visiting Pakistan sends a false impression that Pakistan is unsafe country. “But let me assure all that we are a safe country and they should come here and play here. I personally feel we eventually shouldn't be dependent on these players. If somebody respects Pakistan and the image of the country, he should come and play the league here." Mahmudullah and Thisara Perera were the international players who replaced Watson and Pietersen in the first eliminator. The decision to open with Tom Kohler-Cadmore also didn't work as he could score only 5 runs. The things, however, could have been significantly different, had Gladiators not lost their final league clash to Islamabad United. Had they won that clash, they would have been guaranteed a top two finish and would have also sealed a place in the qualifiers. However, the six-wicket loss meant they finished fourth and had to play the eliminator.

Moin said that it is true that consecutive cricket without a proper rest hurt their chances of doing well against Peshawar Zalmi in the first eliminator. “I am feeling hurt as a head coach. It was a good match in terms of entertainment but we made mistakes and a few unnecessary shots were played. But overall, when a good combination is broken, something bad is happens. Shane Watson didn't come despite committing and about KP, we always knew he wouldn't be coming to Pakistan. So the problem is very obvious and otherwise, we are not really choking because we were without our right combination and our strength was broken so we were nowhere.

"Even our one overseas player Thisara Perera joined us at a time, when we were making our way to the ground and he landed in Lahore after three connections from Colombo to Dubai to Karachi to Lahore. Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Mahmudullah landed earlier this morning. No matter how big a player you are, your body needs rest.

The head coach also blamed average umpiring and poor shot selection for his team’s defeat. “For me, the turning point was two wickets (of Sarfraz and Nawaz) falling in the same over. Then I would say the average umpiring with four substitute fielders on the field, so an umpire like Aleem Dar should have noticed that.

Jordan took that important catch and had there been an injured player there, it would have been different, so I would say that it was average umpiring. How four substitute fielders can be on,” he questioned. Lauding the aggressive batting of Anwar Ali, Moin said: “Anwar played well and that should have been two runs. Had Hamza been ready, it would have ended in a super over. We were behind in the last five overs with five being scored in each of them, had it been we would have reached the target before.

About his game and future plans, Gladiators head coach said: “We had discussed in our team meeting that we don't need to depend on our overseas players, and have to show our commitment and take responsibility as a team. Winning and losing is a part of the game but I am happy that we still managed to stretch the game in the end and we had a close finish. Hopefully, we will do well in the next edition of PSL.”