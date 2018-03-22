ISLAMABAD - Addressing a conference on value based education 2018 held under the auspices of a private school at the Auditorium of Prime Minister Secretariat, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said that national curriculum of the educational institutions must incorporate basic social challenges, information regarding national objectives in addition to details about national culture, heritage and language so that our youth could become well versed with them.

She said that teachers had a pivotal role in promoting value based education in the country and as such it was imperative to undertake their capacity-building in line with the demands of modern times, which surely would produce positive results.

The minister pointed out that the former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had introduced Educational Reforms programme in Islamabad which laid due emphasis on modernising the syllabus of the education institutions and capacity-building of the teachers.

Marriyum said that under the programme Montessori classes had been introduced in the government run schools in Islamabad on the pattern of private schools, with great success.

She said that for the first time efforts had been unfurled to review the curricula with a view to make it comprehensive and compatible with demands of the modern times.

The Minister told the audience that the reform package also included upgradation of 422 schools, provision of basic amenities, improvement of infrastructure and review of the curricula.

The Minister said that Punjab government had carried out significant reforms in the education system which had narrowed down the gulf between the private and public schools.

The Minister observed in the foreign countries the students were taken to the Parliament frequently arranged where they learnt a lot about the system. Marriyum said that during her visit to House of Commons she noticed that the students of primary schools routinely visited the Parliament and the students from high schools, colleges and universities visiting were briefed about the working and procedures of the legislature.

She said that creating awareness among Pakistani students about Parliament and democracy was very important, adding, keeping in view that necessity 35 universities of the country had included the subject in the curricular for Political Science.

The Minister said the theme for March 23 was ‘let us lit the lights of peace’ and in that context it was incumbent upon the educational institutions to hold special functions to promote culture of tolerance.

Marriyum stressed private educational institutions must supplement the efforts of the government to raise the standard of education and for evolving comprehensive and well-knit curricula.

Marriyum said that she also was educated in government, school, colleges and universities. She said that in those times the teachers were regarded as elders and adjudicators and the people of the locality used to approach them for resolving their issues.

HOLDING PSL MATCHES GOVT’S ACHIEVEMENT

The successful holding of PSL matches in Pakistan is a great achievement of the government which testifies to the prevalence of better law and order situation in the country; an outcome of the policies pursued in conformity with the vision of former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and present democratic government.

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said this in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

She said that the scourge of terrorism was ebbing away due to the cooperation of the provincial governments and the sacrifices offered by the Armed Forces of Pakistan, adding, that the martyrs had lit the lights of peace with their blood.

The Minister reiterated that as a consequence of the forwarding look, far-sighted and prudent policies pursued by the government the country was galloping on the path of sustained development.

She said that the life in the country had recaptured its usual throbs and peace after emerging from the challenges that were inherited in 2013 as well as an end to the darkness that engulfed its horizons.

Marriyum said that the present government had redeemed all the pledges that it made in its manifesto whereas the previous government merely relied on hollow slogans.

The Minister said that the arrival of the international players in Lahore for the revival of sports activities was made possible by the personal interest of the Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, which had boosted the national spirit.

Our staff reporter/Agencies