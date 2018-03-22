ISLAMABAD - In its decision to re-determine tariff for Discos, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has allowed continuation of three surcharges of Rs107 billion at an average rate of Rs1.55 per unit from the power consumers.

“The request of the federal government in light of section 31 of NEPRA Act is accepted and the amount of subsidy and surcharges in the annexures attached with the request are accordingly allowed to be indicated in the already intimated schedule of tariff as per Annexure-III of the authority's re-determination of tariff of XWDISCOs for the FY 2015-16 dated September 18, 2017, which were subsequently revised in the matter of the Authority's decisions in respect of suo motu proceedings regarding periodical adjustments on account of power purchase price, including impact of T&D Losses on FCA, and prior year adjustment pertaining to the FY 2016-17 dated October 23, 2017,” said a determination issued by NEPRA in re-determination of tariff for DISCOs. Since the consumers are already paying the surcharges therefore the continuation would not increase consumer tariff from the current level, however would deprive them of a tariff reduction.

“It is emphasised that the tariff determined by the NEPRA will remain unchanged and while indicating the amount of surcharges and subsidy in separate columns the same is to be referred back to the federal government for notification in the official gazette,” it added.

However, the authority has clarified that since TESCO and QESCO did not file writ petitions against the Authority's determination of their consumer end tariff for the FY 2015-16, therefore, no re-determinations of tariff were made in respect of TESCO and QESCO for the FY 2015-16.

Last week while hearing on the petition of Ministry of Energy, Chairman NEPRA Tariq Sadozai reserved the judgment on the continuation of Rs107 billion monthly surcharges on electricity consumers. The federal government has submitted a petition on re-determinations of tariff for Discos for the 2015-16 pleaded to continue surcharges on electricity consumers. An average of Rs2.35 per unit surcharges on electricity imposed in 2014 on all electricity consumers. The three surcharges include tariff rationalisation surcharge, financing cost surcharge and Neelum-Jhelum surcharge.

The Neelum Jhelum and financing cost surcharges would remain flat at 10 paisa and 43 paisa per unit respectively for all consumers while the tariff rationalisation surcharge with an average of Rs1.82 per unit would vary for each consumer category and distribution company based on system losses. The government is currently collecting Rs7 billion as Neelum Jhelum Surcharge, Rs70 billion as financial cost while Rs30 billion for tariff rationalisation surcharge.

Some concerns have been raised by the commentators to the merits and demerits of levy of "surcharges". It is to be clarified that NEPRA has not levied any of such surcharges rather it is the federal government which has the statutory power to do the same. NEPRA has only been requested vide letter dated 07-03-2018 to simply indicate the amount of such surcharges imposed by the federal government in exercise of its powers against the already determined schedule of tariff in case of ex-WAPDA DISCOS for the purposes of recovery only. Under section 31(5) of NEPRA Act, 1997, the Federal Government has the power to levy any surcharge and any such surcharge is to be considered as a cost to be included in the tariff determined by NEPRA.

Through the request, it has been intimated by the federal government that it has levied certain surcharges and also it has committed to provide subsidy to certain categories of consumers in view of its socio-economic policy objectives and NEPRA is simply required to indicate both such amounts against the corresponding columns of NEPRA determined schedule of tariff as per detail provided in the Annexures of the Request.

The comments of the commentators, including the comments of the Energy Department Government of Sindh, were examined in detail by the Authority, however, it was observed that the essence of the comments relates to the policy decision of imposing surcharges, which has been taken by the federal government and as per law the NEPRA does not have any role in this respect. Therefore, the commentators may approach the federal government for redressal of their grievance as under the law it is the power of the federal government to decide whether to impose surcharges or not. Page 5 of 7 decision of the Authority in the matter of request filed by federal government for inclusion of subsidy/surcharges in the schedule of tariff of XWDISCOs. Although, the federal government is fully empowered under section 31 (5) to impose surcharges and inclusion of subsidy and surcharges in the Authority's determined tariff is in practice. However, the Authority would like to place on record, the following with specific reference to the financing cost surcharge as mentioned by the federal government, "The financing cost surcharge shall enable smooth working and running of the power sector and to meet the repayment obligations of mark-up cost of loans obtained against the sovereign guarantees of the government for the purpose of reducing shortfall in payment of determined and verified costs of power generation of various power generators."

The Authority considers that the shortfall is a result of inability of the DISCOs to recover the determined tariff. The financing cost surcharge is a burden on the paying consumers as a result of inability of the DISCOs to realise the full amount. This also incentivises DISCOs to underperform.